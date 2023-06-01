In early trading on Thursday, shares of JD.com, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, JD.com, has lost about 39.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lucid Group, trading down 14.4%. Lucid Group is lower by about 2.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CrowdStrike Holdings, trading down 4.4%, and Marvell Technology, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LCID, JD

