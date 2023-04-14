In early trading on Friday, shares of Fastenal topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Fastenal registers a 13.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lucid Group, trading down 9.1%. Lucid Group is showing a gain of 9.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Rivian Automotive, trading down 5.0%, and Diamondback Energy, trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LCID, FAST

