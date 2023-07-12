In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Enphase Energy has lost about 31.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lucid Group, trading down 9.4%. Lucid Group is showing a gain of 7.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zscaler, trading down 4.0%, and PDD Holdings, trading up 3.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LCID, ENPH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.