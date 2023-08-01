In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Charter Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Charter Communications registers a 21.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lucid Group, trading down 3.7%. Lucid Group is showing a gain of 7.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ansys, trading down 3.0%, and PACCAR, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LCID, CHTR

