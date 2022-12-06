In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Baidu has lost about 19.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lucid Group, trading down 6.3%. Lucid Group is lower by about 76.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Airbnb, trading down 5.2%, and Kraft Heinz, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LCID, BIDU

