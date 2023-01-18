In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.2%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 14.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Kraft Heinz, trading down 2.6%. Kraft Heinz is showing a gain of 1.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 1.6%, and Old Dominion Freight Line, trading up 3.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: KHC, MRNA

