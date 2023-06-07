In early trading on Wednesday, shares of GlobalFoundries topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, GlobalFoundries registers a 10.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Kraft Heinz, trading down 2.1%. Kraft Heinz is lower by about 9.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Datadog, trading down 1.6%, and Marvell Technology, trading up 3.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: KHC, GFS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.