Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, WDAY

November 29, 2023 — 10:40 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Workday topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.2%. Year to date, Workday registers a 53.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 1.7%. JD.com is lower by about 50.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Constellation Energy, trading down 1.6%, and CrowdStrike Holdings, trading up 7.3% on the day.

