In early trading on Friday, shares of Ross Stores (ROST) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.9%. Year to date, Ross Stores registers a 3.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com (JD), trading down 5.1%. JD.com is lower by about 41.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PDD Holdings (PDD), trading down 4.3%, and Applied Materials (AMAT), trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, ROST

