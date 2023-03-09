In early trading on Thursday, shares of PayPal Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, PayPal Holdings registers a 10.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 6.5%. JD.com is lower by about 21.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PDD Holdings, trading down 3.4%, and Datadog, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, PYPL

