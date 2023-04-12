In early trading on Wednesday, shares of PACCAR topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, PACCAR registers a 9.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 4.3%. JD.com is lower by about 31.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PDD Holdings, trading down 3.9%, and PayPal Holdings, trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, PCAR

