In early trading on Friday, shares of Palo Alto Networks topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Palo Alto Networks, registers a 55.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 5.6%. JD.com, is lower by about 35.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PDD Holdings, trading down 4.3%, and Constellation Energy, trading up 0.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, PANW

