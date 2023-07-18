In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Old Dominion Freight Line topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.1%. Year to date, Old Dominion Freight Line registers a 43.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com trading down 3.4%. JD.com is lower by about 35.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Align Technology, trading down 2.9%, and Warner Bros Discovery, trading up 5.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, ODFL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.