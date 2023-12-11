Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, GFS

In early trading on Monday, shares of GlobalFoundries topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.9%. Year to date, GlobalFoundries registers a 3.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 3.6%. JD.com is lower by about 54.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lucid Group, trading down 2.5%, and Broadcom, trading up 5.1% on the day.

