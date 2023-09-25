In early trading on Monday, shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, GE HealthCare Technologies registers a 13.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com (JD), trading down 2.6%. JD.com is lower by about 47.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zscaler (ZS), trading down 1.5%, and Enphase Energy (ENPH), trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, GEHC

