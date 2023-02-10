In early trading on Friday, shares of DexCom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.6%. Year to date, DexCom Inc registers a 2.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 4.2%. JD.com is lower by about 5.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Airbnb, trading down 3.5%, and PayPal Holdings, trading up 4.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, DXCM

