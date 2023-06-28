In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Datadog topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, Datadog registers a 36.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 3.6%. JD.com is lower by about 38.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 2.8%, and Lucid Group, trading up 4.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, DDOG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.