Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, CSGP

In early trading on Friday, shares of CoStar Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, CoStar Group registers a 12.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 4.9%. JD.com is lower by about 38.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PDD Holdings, trading down 4.4%, and Intel, trading up 0.8% on the day.

