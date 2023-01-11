In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Atlassian topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, Atlassian registers a 9.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Intuitive Surgical, trading down 5.1%. Intuitive Surgical is lower by about 2.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DexCom, trading down 3.6%, and Lucid Group, trading up 5.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ISRG, TEAM

