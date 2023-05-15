In early trading on Monday, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, CrowdStrike Holdings registers a 26.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Intuit, trading down 2.9%. Intuit is showing a gain of 6.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Exelon, trading down 2.2%, and JD.com, trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: INTU, CRWD

