Nasdaq 100 Movers: INTC, PANW

In early trading on Monday, shares of Palo Alto Networks topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 15.3%. Year to date, Palo Alto Networks, registers a 73.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 1.4%. Intel is showing a gain of 22.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Electric Power, trading down 0.9%, and Zscaler, trading up 6.0% on the day.

