In early trading on Friday, shares of Old Dominion Freight Line topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Old Dominion Freight Line, registers a 16.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 8.3%. Intel is showing a gain of 4.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KLAC, trading down 6.4%, and Tesla, trading up 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: INTC, ODFL

