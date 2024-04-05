In early trading on Friday, shares of MongoDB topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, MongoDB has lost about 14.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 2.6%. Intel is lower by about 23.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 2.1%, and Old Dominion Freight Line, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: INTC, MDB

