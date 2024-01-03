In early trading on Wednesday, shares of T-Mobile topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, T-Mobile registers a 2.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Illumina, trading down 3.4%. Illumina is lower by about 4.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PayPal Holdings, trading down 3.0%, and PDD Holdings, trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, TMUS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.