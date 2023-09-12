In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Intel registers a 50.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Illumina, trading down 2.6%. Illumina is lower by about 25.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Align Technology, trading down 1.8%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, INTC

