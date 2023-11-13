In early trading on Monday, shares of DexCom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, DexCom has lost about 15.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Illumina, trading down 5.3%. Illumina is lower by about 54.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 4.4%, and Booking Holdings, trading up 2.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, DXCM

