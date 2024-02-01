In early trading on Thursday, shares of Warner Bros Discovery topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Warner Bros Discovery has lost about 9.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Honeywell International, trading down 4.3%. Honeywell International is lower by about 7.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Qualcomm, trading down 3.8%, and Meta Platforms, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: HON, WBD

