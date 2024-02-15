In early trading on Thursday, shares of Moderna (MRNA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 10.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Alphabet (GOOGL), trading down 3.0%. Alphabet is showing a gain of 1.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Alphabet (GOOG), trading down 2.8%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: GOOGL, MRNA

