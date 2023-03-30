In early trading on Thursday, shares of JD.com topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.1%. Year to date, JD.com has lost about 21.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Alphabet, trading down 1.1%. Alphabet is showing a gain of 13.6% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is PDD Holdings, trading up 5.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: GOOGL, JD

