Nasdaq 100 Movers: GOOGL, ADP

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Automatic Data Processing topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Automatic Data Processing registers a 5.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Alphabet, trading down 6.2%. Alphabet is showing a gain of 1.7% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Starbucks, trading up 2.4% on the day.

