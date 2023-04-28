In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.9%. Year to date, Intel registers a 20.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Gilead Sciences, trading down 3.9%. Gilead Sciences is lower by about 6.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amazon.com, trading down 3.8%, and Charter Communications, trading up 6.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: GILD, INTC

