In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Airbnb topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.7%. Year to date, Airbnb registers a 57.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is GlobalFoundries, trading down 6.5%. GlobalFoundries is showing a gain of 24.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Diamondback Energy, trading down 3.7%, and Analog Devices, trading up 5.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: GFS, ABNB

