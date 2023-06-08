In early trading on Thursday, shares of PDD Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, PDD Holdings has lost about 7.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is GE HealthCare Technologies, trading down 3.5%. GE HealthCare Technologies is showing a gain of 33.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Atlassian, trading down 3.2%, and Adobe, trading up 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: GEHC, PDD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.