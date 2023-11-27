In early trading on Monday, shares of MercadoLibre topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, MercadoLibre registers a 87.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is GE HealthCare Technologies, trading down 3.9%. GE HealthCare Technologies is showing a gain of 21.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Enphase Energy, trading down 3.1%, and The Trade Desk, trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: GEHC, MELI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.