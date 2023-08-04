Nasdaq 100 Movers: FTNT, TEAM

In early trading on Friday, shares of Atlassian (TEAM) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 18.5%. Year to date, Atlassian registers a 56.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Fortinet (FTNT), trading down 24.9%. Fortinet is showing a gain of 16.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Palo Alto Networks (PANW), trading down 8.6%, and Amazon.com (AMZN), trading up 9.3% on the day.

