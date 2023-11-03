In early trading on Friday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.1%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 56.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Fortinet, trading down 16.1%. Fortinet is lower by about 1.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Atlassian, trading down 5.1%, and PDD Holdings, trading up 6.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: FTNT, MRNA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.