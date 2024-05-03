In early trading on Friday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 12.7%. Year to date, Amgen registers a 8.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Fortinet, trading down 5.0%. Fortinet is showing a gain of 5.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Gilead Sciences, trading down 0.6%, and MercadoLibre, trading up 9.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: FTNT, AMGN

