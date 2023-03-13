In early trading on Monday, shares of Seagen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 15.3%. Year to date, Seagen registers a 54.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Fiserv, trading down 5.5%. Fiserv is showing a gain of 4.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marvell Technology, trading down 3.6%, and Illumina, trading up 15.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: FISV, SGEN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.