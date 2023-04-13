In early trading on Thursday, shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Enphase Energy has lost about 23.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Fastenal (FAST), trading down 4.1%. Fastenal is showing a gain of 6.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL), trading down 3.1%, and Moderna (MRNA), trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: FAST, ENPH

