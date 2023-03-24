In early trading on Friday, shares of Activision Blizzard topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.3%. Year to date, Activision Blizzard registers a 11.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Diamondback Energy, trading down 3.0%. Diamondback Energy is lower by about 10.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Enphase Energy, trading down 2.9%, and Netflix, trading up 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: FANG, ATVI

