In early trading on Friday, shares of JD.com, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, JD.com has lost about 51.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Exelon, trading down 5.0%. Exelon is lower by about 16.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lucid Group, trading down 3.7%, and Costco Wholesale, trading up 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXC, JD

