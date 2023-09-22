News & Insights

ENPH

Nasdaq 100 Movers: ENPH, SGEN

September 22, 2023 — 10:26 am EDT

In early trading on Friday, shares of Seagen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, Seagen Inc registers a 66.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy, trading down 2.5%. Enphase Energy is lower by about 54.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 1.6%, and PDD Holdings, trading up 3.6% on the day.

