In early trading on Tuesday, shares of PACCAR topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, PACCAR registers a 6.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy, trading down 4.1%. Enphase Energy is lower by about 17.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baker Hughes, trading down 3.4%, and Dollar Tree, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ENPH, PCAR

