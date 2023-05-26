In early trading on Friday, shares of Marvell Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 25.0%. Year to date, Marvell Technology registers a 66.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy, trading down 1.4%. Enphase Energy is lower by about 38.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 1.2%, and PDD Holdings, trading up 14.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ENPH, MRVL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.