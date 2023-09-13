In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 37.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy, trading down 2.2%. Enphase Energy Inc. is lower by about 54.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Airbnb, trading down 1.9%, and Tesla, trading up 1.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ENPH, MRNA

