Nasdaq 100 Movers: ENPH, JD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of JD.com topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.9%. Year to date, JD.com, has lost about 23.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy, trading down 2.2%. Enphase Energy is showing a gain of 66.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dollar Tree, trading down 1.9%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 6.5% on the day.

