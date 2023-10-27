In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.5%. Year to date, Intel Corp registers a 36.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy, trading down 12.5%. Enphase Energy is lower by about 68.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Charter Communications, trading down 5.2%, and DexCom, trading up 7.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ENPH, INTC

