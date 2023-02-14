In early trading on Tuesday, shares of GlobalFoundries topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, GlobalFoundries registers a 32.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy, trading down 1.0%. Enphase Energy is lower by about 20.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PayPal Holdings, trading down 0.9%, and Cadence Design Systems, trading up 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ENPH, GFS

