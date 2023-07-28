In early trading on Friday, shares of DexCom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, DexCom Inc registers a 21.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy, trading down 11.4%. Enphase Energy is lower by about 44.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 1.5%, and JD.com, trading up 5.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ENPH, DXCM

