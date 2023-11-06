In early trading on Monday, shares of Constellation Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Constellation Energy registers a 41.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy, trading down 5.0%. Enphase Energy is lower by about 71.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fortinet, trading down 3.8%, and Booking Holdings, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ENPH, CEG

